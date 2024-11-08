Man arrested, charged for assaulting ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old

article

A Kyle man has been arrested and faces multiple charges for an incident in July 2024.

Kyle police say 25-year-old John Albiter is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home on July 8.

Police say Arbiter sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend and physically assaulted both her and her 7-year-old son.

Shortly after the incident, Albiter was arrested in the 100 block of Simon for assault family violence - impeding breath (strangulation).

Police say Albiter initially denied going to the victim's home, but further investigation revealed evidence that placed him at the home on July 8.

Based on that new evidence, an arrest warrant was issued on November 7 and the warrant was executed in the 300 block of North Meyer Street.

Police say the warrant included additional charges of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony, sexual assault, injury to a child, and harassment.