Kyle Parks & Recreation kicks off Market Days with Juneteenth event

The city of Kyle is kicking off this year's Market Days with a special Juneteenth event next weekend.

Kyle Parks & Recreation is hosting the Kyle Market Days - Celebrating Juneteenth event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday June 11 at Mary Kyle Hartson Park.

The event will feature a Juneteenth Proclamation and live performances — including the Kyle Twirlers, Fallon Franklin and a special performance by the Houston Ballet's first African-American ballerina Sandra Organ Solis — as well as local vendors, arts and crafts, farm to market items and more.

Kyle Market Days are held at Mary Kyle Hartson Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month from June through December, except September, as the Squeeze Box Market Day is held on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Juneteenth event is sponsored by Markey’s, Merry Mascots and Party Rentals, Brown Distributing Company, the Kiwanis Club of Kyle and Buda, Kyle/Buda - Area Democrats, Target, and H-E-B.

For more information about Kyle Market Days or to become a vendor or sponsor, click here.