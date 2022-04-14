Kyle Police Department hosts 2022 Prescription Drug Take Back Day

article

The Kyle Police Department partnered with Texas Water Utilities for the 2022 Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

Drugs disposed of improperly, especially by flushing, can contaminate groundwater and seep through wastewater treatment plants into rivers and lakes

The take back program encourages people to properly dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications to help protect our water sources and wildlife.

Participants can safely dispose of controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials and pet medications. Used needles and other sharps will not be accepted. All accepted medications will be properly destroyed.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The collection site is the Kyle Police Department, 111 N Front St.

For more information on the Kyle Police Department medication disposal site, click here. For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, click here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter