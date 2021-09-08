Kyle police arrest 2 suspects in wastewater treatment site theft

article

The Kyle Police Department says it has arrested two suspects in connection to a theft at a wastewater treatment construction site in Kyle.

The suspects, identified as 32-year-old Jose Alberto Celestino-Fierro and 44-year-old Juan Garcia, are facing multiple charges including:

Theft of Property $2,500-$30,000

Evading in a Motor Vehicle

Evading Arrest

Criminal Trespass

The two suspects, identified as 32-year-old Jose Alberto Celestino-Fierro and 44-year-old Juan Garcia (pictured), are facing multiple charges

On Saturday, Sept. 4 at 5:43 p.m., KPD says officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Heidenreich Lane for a burglary in progress at the City of Kyle Wastewater Treatment construction site. When officers arrived on the scene they say they saw a black Chevrolet Avalanche on site.

When officers attempted to make contact with the occupants, the vehicle fled. Police say a pursuit ensued through the construction area into the Waterleaf Subdivision and Cool Springs, and eventually onto northbound Interstate 35.

The vehicle exited I-35 at the 215-mile marker and crashed into a light pole on I-35 west access at Kyle Parkway. The two occupants in the vehicle then fled on foot. The passenger was detained by officers in a Wendy's drive-thru, and the driver was detained by deputies from the Hays County Sheriff's Office in a Walmart parking lot. The vehicle was found with stolen property from the construction site.

Kyle Police Department says it has arrested 2 suspects in connection to a theft at a wastewater treatment construction site.

"I'd like to thank all officers involved for a quick and timely response," Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. "Officers were able to capture both suspects after a vehicle and on foot pursuit and return the property to its owner soon after."

The suspects were taken to Ascension Seton Hays for medical clearance and then processed into the Hays County Jail.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter