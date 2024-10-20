Kyle police respond to 3 fentanyl poisonings in one night

The Brief Kyle police officers responded to 3 fentanyl poisonings overnight KPD is advising parents to educate their kids and encourage them come forward with questions or concerns Anyone with info about fentanyl in Kyle is asked to call Kyle police



The Kyle Police Department says it responded to three fentanyl poisonings overnight.

In a post to Facebook Sunday evening, Kyle police did not elaborate on the poisonings themselves, but instead focused on community education about fentanyl.

According to Kyle police, fentanyl-laced pills are commonly referred to as "Percocet" and resemble the blue 30mg Oxycodone with an "M" and "30" stamped onto the pill. It has also been found in other counterfeit pills and illegal substances.

KPD is advising parents to educate their kids about the dangers of fentanyl and encourage them to come forward with questions and concerns.

Anyone with any information about fentanyl in Kyle is urged to call the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit tips anonymously through Hays County Crime Stoppers.