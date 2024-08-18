New fentanyl awareness billboards unveiled in South Austin

Family members of Central Texans who died of fentanyl poisoning gathered in South Austin on Saturday to send a powerful message.

The group A Change for Cam unveiled one of two new billboards on East Oltorf Street near South Congress. The billboards feature 24 images of people who have died from fentanyl poisoning in recent years.

Organizers hope that having two dozen faces on the billboards will raise awareness about the magnitude of the opioid crisis in Central Texas. At the event, family members also handed out doses of Narcan in hopes of preventing more tragedies.

A Change for Cam was founded by Becky White, whose son Cameron died after taking a counterfeit pill laced with fentanyl.

"It's a club that none of us wanted to be a part of. And we get so much support and understanding when we're with each other," said White at Saturday's event.

MORE ON THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Among those at the unveiling were Buda couple Jay de la Garza and his wife. De la Garza received a new heart from 17-year-old Chance Stovall of Wiley, who died from fentanyl poisoning.

"They were there because Chance died and saved his life. And now he's supporting an effort to keep others from dying from the same fate. It's just an incredible story," White said.

There are currently several vinyl and digital billboards around the Austin area as part of the group's partnership with Reagan Outdoor Advertising. White says she hopes to add more in the months and years to come.