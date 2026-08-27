Kyle police looking for Plum Creek pool vending machine vandals
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is looking for two men suspected of causing thousands in damages at two neighborhood pools.
What they're saying:
Kyle police shared surveillance videos of the suspects on Facebook.
The men are suspected of vandalizing vending machines at both Plum Creek neighborhood pools.
One incident happened on Aug. 8 around midnight and the second was on Aug. 10 at around 2:30 a.m.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on these incidents or who recognizes either man is urged to contact Det. Call by email or calling 512-268-3232.
The Source: Information in this report comes from an Aug. 26 Facebook post from the Kyle Police Department