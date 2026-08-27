Kyle police looking for Plum Creek pool vending machine vandals

The Brief Kyle Police looking for two male suspects in vandalism at neighborhood pools Men suspected of vandalizing vending machines at both Plum Creek neighborhood pools



The Kyle Police Department is looking for two men suspected of causing thousands in damages at two neighborhood pools.

What they're saying:

Kyle police shared surveillance videos of the suspects on Facebook.

The men are suspected of vandalizing vending machines at both Plum Creek neighborhood pools.

One incident happened on Aug. 8 around midnight and the second was on Aug. 10 at around 2:30 a.m.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these incidents or who recognizes either man is urged to contact Det. Call by email or calling 512-268-3232.