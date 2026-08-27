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Kyle police looking for Plum Creek pool vending machine vandals

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 27, 2026 5:34 PM CDT
Published August 27, 2026 5:34 PM CDT
Kyle pool vandals
Kyle pool vandals

Kyle pool vandals

The Kyle Police Department is looking for two men suspected of vandalizing vending machines at pools in the Plum Creek neighborhood, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Brief

    • Kyle Police looking for two male suspects in vandalism at neighborhood pools
    • Men suspected of vandalizing vending machines at both Plum Creek neighborhood pools

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is looking for two men suspected of causing thousands in damages at two neighborhood pools.

What they're saying:

Kyle police shared surveillance videos of the suspects on Facebook.

The men are suspected of vandalizing vending machines at both Plum Creek neighborhood pools. 

One incident happened on Aug. 8 around midnight and the second was on Aug. 10 at around 2:30 a.m.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on these incidents or who recognizes either man is urged to contact Det. Call by email or calling 512-268-3232.

The Source: Information in this report comes from an Aug. 26 Facebook post from the Kyle Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyKyle