Austin city leaders bring forward 'Book Safe Harbor' resolution

The Brief Austin city leaders have brought forward the 'Book Safe Harbor' resolution They say the resolution reaffirms Austin’s commitment to intellectual freedom, open access to information, and freedom to read However, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick warned about what public school students should be allowed to read



Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is warning public school districts to remove books he considers offensive.

While Austin city leaders are making their position clear that people should have the freedom to read what they choose, the debate over library book restrictions is the latest political issue while the November midterms are just a couple of months away.

What is the ‘Book Safe Harbor’ resolution?

The backstory:

City Council members brought forward a resolution Wednesday to designate Austin as a "Book Safe Harbor." Austin city leaders came together at the Austin Central Library to spread the message of intellectual freedom.

"Books about race and racism, about women, about our LGBTQ community, our history, and our very rights have come under fire," said Carolyn Foote, FReadom Fighter.

They say the resolution reaffirms Austin’s commitment to intellectual freedom, open access to information, and freedom to read.

What they're saying:

"Seeing one's own lived experiences reflected in stories is so important because it provides a safe space for people of all ages to process complex feelings, improve their sense of belonging and build the capacity to articulate difficult emotions," said Krista Laine, Austin City Council District 6.

Carolyn Foote is the co-founder of Texas Freadom Fighters, a grassroots group of librarians. The group works to protect intellectual freedom in schools and public libraries across the state.

"Picture books about crayons and Ellie Vessel's night have been swept into the mix, and even some books from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library," said Foote.

"Our responsibility is not to build a collection that reflects only one perspective or only one experience. It is to build a collection that serves the entire community," said Hannah Terrell, Director Of Libraries, Austin Public Library.

What's next:

The city council will vote on the resolution Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks on public school books

What they're saying:

Wednesday's announcement has a different tone than state leaders had last week.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick warned about what public school students should be allowed to read.

"These are books that are so disgusting, so filthy, so dirty, so vulgar, so pornographic that for the ladies here I wouldn't even open them and show you," said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

Dig deeper:

Patrick claimed 80% of Texas schools were not complying with Senate Bill 13. The law grants school boards the authority, rather than librarians, to approve or remove books following complaints from parents or other groups.

"Some school districts push back even when they are told about the books; they have even when they’re told about the books they have. Some superintendents don’t know what's on the shelves, teachers don’t know what's on the shelves, the librarians know. The librarians are the ones responsible," said Patrick.

Patrick, made it clear the state is not banning books elsewhere, but he says schools could face consequences if books are not removed, including lowering their Texas Education Agency ratings or a loss of state funding.

"School districts be aware, next session, if these books are not off the shelf, we will pass a law that will knock your grade level down. If you’re an 'A' school, you’ll be a ‘B,’ if you're a ‘B’ you’ll be a ‘C,’ if you’re a ‘C’ you’ll be a ‘D,’ and if you’re a ‘F’ maybe that's why you have an ‘F’ school if that's in your library," said Patrick.

The other side:

Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor Vikki Goodwin responded to Dan Patrick's warning on "X."