Kyle Police seize drugs, arrest 4 after multiple traffic stops over holiday weekend

article

The Brief Kyle Police make multiple arrests and several traffic stops 4 people were arrested Drugs seized included meth, PCP, magic mushrooms and marijuana



The Kyle Police Department says several people were arrested, and drugs seized, after unrelated traffic stops over the Christmas holiday weekend.

The backstory:

Police say that the traffic stops happened along the I-35 corridor between Dec. 25 and Dec. 27.

There were three stops in total, resulting in four arrests.

Officers discovered a variety of illegal drugs including a significant amount of methamphetamine, phencyclidine (commonly referred to as PCP), psilocybin (commonly referred to as magic mushrooms), marijuana, THC wax and vape pens, unprescribed Xanax and sildenafil.

Drug paraphernalia such as syringes and pipes were also discovered.

Police say items consistent with drug distribution, including baggies and digital scales, were also located within the vehicles.

Dig deeper:

Police identified the four people who were arrested.

Luis Villarreal

38-year-old Luis Villarreal of San Marcos was arrested and faces two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Public Intoxication; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon; Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon; and Possession of Marijuana.

Andrew Lopez

25-year-old Andrew Lopez of Austin faces three counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Deadly Conduct; Evading Arrest; Driving While Intoxicated; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon; Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon; Possession of a Dangerous Drug; and Possession of Marijuana.

Jason Dermont

41-year-old Jason Dermont of New Braunfels faces two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Evading Arrest; Driving While Intoxicated; Failure to Identify (Fugitive); Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon; Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon; Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Possession of Marijuana.

Gary Hesseltine

55-year-old Gary Hesseltine of San Antonio faces two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of a Dangerous Drug; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of Marijuana.

What they're saying:

"We are incredibly proud of the work our officers do to get these dangerous drugs off the streets," said Kyle Police Chief Dr. Jeff Barnett in a news release. "Their efforts reflect our department’s ongoing commitment to keeping our city safe."

What you can do:

Police ask that everyone report potentially intoxicated drivers or suspicious activity immediately to help keep the roadways and community safe for all.