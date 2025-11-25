Kyle residents in Post Oak neighborhood face uneven roads, sinking homes

The Brief The Post Oak neighborhood in Kyle is facing several issues Residents are voicing their concerns about the road issues and houses separating from the ground The City of Kyle sent a response



The Post Oak neighborhood in Kyle is facing road issues, with many houses separating from the ground.

Post Oak neighborhood in Kyle faces issues

Local perspective:

Arthur Rogers moved into the Post Oak neighborhood in 2017. A few years ago, he started noticing erosion under his driveway, which is separating from the ground.

"We noticed stuff started kind of sinking. We noticed inside our house, there were cracks in the ceiling and up the dry wall and just progressively getting worse," he said.

He's had plumbing issues, his front patio is loose, and one of his front steps is gone. The sides of his house and back patio are separated from the ground, and the back fence is slanted.

"We're having to pay more for insurance because we have claims, because we just can't pay for this stuff out of pocket. I've got two young kids and both my wife and I work, and it's just still not possible," he said.

Ryan Grosskopf, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years, started noticing problems five years ago. He's had issues with his foundation, roof, and plumbing. Plus, his driveway is caving in.

"I got a house that I paid off cash, thinking I'm good, I'm going to be retiring soon. Not happening. I've got more money now tied into that house than what I actually paid cash for that house," Grosskopf said.

Numerous other residents echo similar issues.

"I've already had one corner of my house leveled, $14,000 out of my pocket. I'm praying and hoping that the other three corners don't fall, but it certainly can, and then I'll be back in the same boat," John Lahmon said.

"I started noticing the problems about two years after I moved here. I had a plumbing leak initially and that's when I found out that the plumbing in my house was compromised," Lexi Apgar said.

"We're hard-working people. You know $30,000 for me is a lot of money. Fortunately, I don't have a mortgage, but I'm going to have to pay for at least 30 with the interior repairs as well," Kenny Lapietra said.

It's not just foundation issues on individual houses. Many of the roads have cracks, bumps, and sinking parts.

"The sidewalks are all crumbled, my driveway's cracked in half," resident Cindy Lerille said. "I thought, just sell this and get out of here, but I can't sell it with good conscious. Nobody wants to go down Langely and buy a house anyway, so it's kind of been a big, huge hit for these people."

"Nothing gets communicated to the residents. That's what's got me upset," Lahmon said.

"The solution is actually the city doing their job," Grosskopf said.

"Work needs to be done here," Apgar said.

City of Kyle responds

The City of Kyle released the following statement:

"The City of Kyle is aware of the concerns raised by residents in the Post Oak neighborhood regarding shifting soil, roadway conditions, and related infrastructure impacts. We understand the frustration these issues have caused, and we are committed to finding solutions where the city has a role to play.

The soil composition on the east side of I-35, an area with naturally occurring heavy clay, is a regionwide challenge that affects ground movement, roadway stability, and long-term infrastructure performance across Central Texas. While this condition is not unique to Post Oak, we recognize the impact it has had on this neighborhood.

To help guide long-term improvements, the City of Kyle is actively working with HDR, a consulting firm specializing in engineering and infrastructure evaluation. The firm is currently evaluating roadways and sidewalks in the neighborhood and will provide recommendations on more durable solutions than past approaches. As part of this effort, Langely Drive has been prioritized as the first street for evaluation and design work. The consulting firm is anticipated to have a final report prepared by Spring 2026.

Over the years, the City of Kyle has made multiple repairs and reconstructed various segments of roadway in the Post Oak neighborhood. However, these repairs have degraded more rapidly than expected due to the subsurface conditions. This pattern is precisely why the city has brought on a consulting firm to help determine a more permanent and sustainable solution.

While the city’s role is to ensure that construction and plumbing systems meet required code specifications, matters involving foundation concerns or manufacturer recalls are the responsibility of the homeowner.

We remain committed to keeping residents informed as we move through the assessment and planning process with HDR."