Caught on camera: Kyle police looking for potential car burglary suspect
KYLE, Texas - Kyle police are looking for a potential car burglary suspect caught on video.
What we know:
KPD says the burglary happened on Dec. 12 around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Philomena Drive, off I-35.
The suspect was caught on video climbing over a fence into a gated area.
They're on video wearing black joggers with white stripes on the sides, a black hoodie and black Nike Air Force shoes. The suspect also appears to have long hair.
They were last seen leaving the area in a gray four-door sedan believed to be a newer-model Kia.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on the suspect or any additional footage is urged to contact Det. Call by email or at 512-268-3232.
The Source: Information from the Kyle Police Department