Caught on camera: Kyle police looking for potential car burglary suspect

The Brief Kyle police looking for potential car burglary suspect Suspect caught on camera climbing a fence into a gated area Anyone with information on this is urged to contact police



Kyle police are looking for a potential car burglary suspect caught on video.

What we know:

KPD says the burglary happened on Dec. 12 around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Philomena Drive, off I-35.

The suspect was caught on video climbing over a fence into a gated area.

They're on video wearing black joggers with white stripes on the sides, a black hoodie and black Nike Air Force shoes. The suspect also appears to have long hair.

They were last seen leaving the area in a gray four-door sedan believed to be a newer-model Kia.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on the suspect or any additional footage is urged to contact Det. Call by email or at 512-268-3232.