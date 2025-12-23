Man arrested, charged in Kyle drive-by shooting in November: sheriff

The Brief Man arrested, charged in connection with November drive-by shooting in Kyle Homeowner seriously injured in shooting Man is also a suspect in a similar drive-by shooting in Martindale



A man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting at a home in Kyle in early November.

The homeowner had been asleep inside the home and was seriously injured in the shooting.

What we know:

Abraham Herrera has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Abraham Herrera

Timeline:

On Nov. 3, Hays County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Santa Fe Run in Kyle.

Investigators determined the home had been struck multiple times by gunfire and several spent shell casings were recovered from the road in front of the home.

Investigators also determined the incident was random with no identifiable motive after speaking with the injured homeowner and other family members.

On Nov. 12, Herrera was arrested for a separate shooting incident, and officials seized an AR-style firearm from him.

RELATED: Suspect vehicle sought in investigation of Kyle shooting

On Dec. 1, investigators learned of a drive-by shooting in Martindale that happened the weekend after Thanksgiving. The suspect in that case was also Herrera, who was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, says HCSO.

The Texas Rangers provided digital evidence to Hays County investigators that helped establish Herrera as the likely suspect in both drive-by shootings.

On Dec. 19, Herrera was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Texas Rangers.

On Dec. 22, investigators linked the spent shell casings recovered from the Kyle shooting to the firearm previously seized from Herrera.

On Dec. 23, Herrera was charged in the Kyle drive-by shooting.

What's next:

Herrera remains in custody in the Hays County Jail as of Tuesday and bond has not yet been set.