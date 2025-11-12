Suspect vehicle sought in investigation of Kyle shooting
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting in Kyle.
What we know:
HCSO says that on Nov. 3 around 1:40 a.m., multiple rounds were fired into a home in the 500 block of Santa Fe Run in Kyle, striking someone who was asleep inside.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored Toyota 4Runner or SUV of a similar style.
(Hays County Sheriff's Office)
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact Det. Zediker at 512-393-7799.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Hays County Sheriff's Office.