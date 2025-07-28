Wanted man faces 13 more charges in Kyle, was driving van stolen at gunpoint: police

The Brief Manor man arrested on nearly 20 charges Sunday Kyle police say he was driving a van reported stolen at gunpoint by APD He had five active warrants out of Caldwell, Travis counties



A Manor man was arrested on nearly 20 charges early Sunday morning after Kyle police discovered he was driving a van stolen at gunpoint.

What we know:

Kyle police say that around 1:30 a.m. on July 27, one of its officers saw a van driving erratically and nearly causing a crash.

Further investigation led the officer to learn the van had been reported stolen at gunpoint by Austin police.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Paul Anthony Candanoza of Manor, refused to comply with a traffic stop, resisted arrest and even assaulted officers during the encounter, police say. He was ultimately taken into custody.

Paul Anthony Candanoza (Kyle Police Department)

The charges

Candanoza had five active warrants:

1 count of second-degree felony robbery out of Caldwell County

3 counts of third-degree felony assault of family/household member with previous conviction out of Travis County

1 count of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, out of Travis County

Now in Kyle, he faces an additional 13 charges:

1 count of second-degree felony assault on a peace officer

1 count of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams

1 count of third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair

1 count of third-degree felony prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility

1 count of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams

1 count of third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle

1 count of state jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

1 count of violation of bond/protective order, a Class A misdemeanor

1 count of resisting arrest, search, or transport, a Class A misdemeanor

1 count of interference with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor

1 count of driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor

1 count of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor

1 count of failure to identify fugitive from justice, a Class B misdemeanor

What's next:

Candanoza is currently in the Hays County Jail as of July 28 on a collective $227,000 bond on all 18 charges.

Kyle police say that APD has been notified and will continue the investigation into the original armed robbery.