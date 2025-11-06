Man accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles; police say he met them through social media

The Brief Troy Samaro accused of sexually assaulting two minors at his home He allegedly contacted his victims through social media and arranged rideshares for them to his home Kyle police are urging anyone who believes he contacted their child to report it



A Kyle man is facing multiple charges after a two-month-long investigation into the sexual assault of two juveniles.

What we know:

22-year-old Troy Samaro has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a minor and two counts of trafficking of a minor.

2024 booking photo of Troy Samaro (Kyle Police Department)

Police say he contacted his victims through social media and misrepresented his age to them. He then would arrange transportation to his home through rideshare services and assault them.

What they're saying:

"We would like to highlight the bravery displayed by the victims who came forward, and their willingness to cooperate with law enforcement." said Kyle police chief Dr. Jeff Barnett. "Our department remains committed to protecting children, preventing abuse, and holding offenders fully accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

What you can do:

The Kyle Police Department urges anyone who believes their child may have been contacted by Samaro to report it to investigators at 512-268-3232. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 800-324-8477.

The department also urges all parents to closely monitor their children’s social media and online interactions.