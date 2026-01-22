3 teens arrested in Kyle in connection with car burglaries
KYLE, Texas - Three teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Kyle in connection with a couple of car burglaries.
One of the teens has five charges, including possessing alcohol as a minor, according to court records.
What we know:
The Kyle Police Department says the three teens were arrested on Jan. 20 in connection with car burglaries near Sanders and Campos and at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Kohlers Crossing.
Jonah Harbour (Hays County Jail)
One of the teens arrested, 17-year-old Jonah Harbour of San Marcos, has five charges in the system including:
- Evading arrest/detention - Class A misdemeanor
- Engaging in organized criminal activity - state jail felony
- Burglary of vehicles - Class A misdemeanor
- Consumption of alcohol by a minor - Class C misdemeanor
- Possession of alcohol by a minor - Class C misdemeanor
He is currently being held in the Hays County Jail on a collective $5,000 bond.
What you can do:
Kyle police are asking residents in those areas to check security cameras for footage showing the suspects looking into or entering any vehicles on Tuesday, Jan. 20 between 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Videos can be uploaded here.
Anyone with additional information can contact Det. Struble by email or at 512-268-3232.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Kyle Police Department and Hays County jail records