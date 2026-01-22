3 teens arrested in Kyle in connection with car burglaries

The Brief 3 teens arrested in Kyle for car burglaries 1 has five charges, including possession and consumption of alcohol as a minor Police are asking for any security camera footage



Three teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Kyle in connection with a couple of car burglaries.

One of the teens has five charges, including possessing alcohol as a minor, according to court records.

What we know:

The Kyle Police Department says the three teens were arrested on Jan. 20 in connection with car burglaries near Sanders and Campos and at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Kohlers Crossing.

Jonah Harbour (Hays County Jail)

One of the teens arrested, 17-year-old Jonah Harbour of San Marcos, has five charges in the system including:

Evading arrest/detention - Class A misdemeanor

Engaging in organized criminal activity - state jail felony

Burglary of vehicles - Class A misdemeanor

Consumption of alcohol by a minor - Class C misdemeanor

Possession of alcohol by a minor - Class C misdemeanor

He is currently being held in the Hays County Jail on a collective $5,000 bond.

What you can do:

Kyle police are asking residents in those areas to check security cameras for footage showing the suspects looking into or entering any vehicles on Tuesday, Jan. 20 between 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Videos can be uploaded here.

Anyone with additional information can contact Det. Struble by email or at 512-268-3232.