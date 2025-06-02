Meth, cocaine, other drugs found during Kyle traffic stop: police

The Brief Routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Kyle Officers found meth, cocaine, marijuana and unprescribed Adderall The man was arrested, booked and released on bond



A routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Kyle over the weekend.

What we know:

30-year-old Leonelo Johnson Garza Jr. of Austin was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 31.

Kyle police say the traffic stop was initiated due to multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, officers reportedly observed signs of intoxication and conducted field sobriety tests on Garza.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Leonelo Johnson Garza Jr. (Kyle Police Department)

By the numbers:

Kyle police say that upon further investigation, officers found:

42.2 grams of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine

17 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine

5.1 grams of unprescribed Adderall

1.35 ounces of marijuana

They also found additional items "commonly associated with drug distribution", including digital scales and empty plastic bags.

What's next:

Garza was arrested and charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Garza was booked on May 31 and released on a collective $64,000 bond.