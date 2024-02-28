Battery-powered child's toy starts fire in Lago Vista

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Travis County Emergency Services District 1)

Firefighters say a lithium ion battery is likely to blame for a house fire in Lago Vista.

When Travis County ESD1 and Lago Vista police responded to the fire Tuesday, flames were seen coming from the garage.

Crews were able to put the fire out and keep it contained to the garage area.

Firefighters say it appears the fire started in a child's battery-powered Hot Wheel type vehicle.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.