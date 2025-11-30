Lago Vista High School classes canceled due to emergency water repairs

article

Lago Vista High School will be closed Monday after city officials notified the district that the campus will be without water, according to a statement from Lago Vista ISD.

Cancellation Details

What we know:

City Manager authorities told the district Sunday that an out-of-town crew is scheduled to begin repairs at 7 a.m. Monday and will work until service is restored.

Because of the outage, all classes at Lago Vista High School are canceled for Monday, Dec. 1. High school staff will work remotely and will receive further instructions from campus administrators, the district said.

Athletic practices may still take place, but students must bring their own water for hydration.

The closure applies only to Lago Vista High School. All other campuses, departments and district operations will run on a normal schedule.

What's next:

District officials said they expect the high school to resume normal operations Tuesday and will provide updates as more information becomes available.