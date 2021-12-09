Lago Vista High School in Class 3A state football semifinals

Five Austin-area high school football teams are in the state semifinals and that includes Lago Vista High School in Class 3A. Coach Craten Phillips has his Vikings in the state semis for the first time since 2010, matching the deepest run in program history.

Lago Vista will meet a strong Lorena squad in Georgetown with the winner heading to the state championship game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Senior linebacker Bryce Jackson says, "Aww man, that would mean so much for us, it's a huge dream. All of us have been dreaming this since we were little, and it would be massive for the whole town, honestly, I think."

Jackson Humke, a senior offensive lineman, shares a similar sentiment to his teammate. "Especially just how excited we are to play this type of game, possibly go to the state championship game, play in Dallas, it's just been a dream."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter