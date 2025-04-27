Lake Travis boat fire critically injures 3, police are investigating

article

The Brief Three people were air-lifted to Del Seton Medical Center after an overnight boat fire on Lake Travis. It happened at the private marina on Lake Travis. The fire is under investigation.



Austin Travis EMS, Lake Travis Fire Department and START Flight responded to an overnight boat fire.

Boat fire injures 3

The boat fire happened at the private marina on Lake Travis near 5931 Hi Line Road just after midnight Sunday.

When emergency officials arrived, they found three people with critical injuries.

All three were air-lifted to Del Seton Medical Center.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the fire started.

Police are investigating and have not released the identities of the three injured.