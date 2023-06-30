Lake Travis boat ramps close due to low lake levels
AUSTIN, Texas - Multiple boat ramps around Lake Travis are closed this weekend due to low lake levels, leaving some boaters high and dry this holiday weekend.
RELATED: Boat ramp at Mansfield Dam Park to close due to low water levels
Boat ramps closed this weekend include:
- Sandy Creek Boat Ramp
- Arkansas Bend Boat Ramp and Courtesy Dock
- Bob Wentz Boat Ramp
- Cypress Creek Boat Ramp
- Mansfield Dam Boat Ramp
- Collier and Tatum Ramps at Pace Bend
Tournament Point at Pace Bend Park will remain open 24 hours a day until the lake level reaches 631 feet.