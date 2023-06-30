Expand / Collapse search

Lake Travis boat ramps close due to low lake levels

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Lake Travis
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Multiple boat ramps around Lake Travis are closed this weekend due to low lake levels, leaving some boaters high and dry this holiday weekend.

Lake Travis public boat ramp closes due to low water level

One of two open public boat ramps on Lake Travis will be closed Friday ahead of the holiday weekend due to the lake's low water level.

Boat ramps closed this weekend include:

  • Sandy Creek Boat Ramp
  • Arkansas Bend Boat Ramp and Courtesy Dock
  • Bob Wentz Boat Ramp
  • Cypress Creek Boat Ramp
  • Mansfield Dam Boat Ramp
  • Collier and Tatum Ramps at Pace Bend

Tournament Point at Pace Bend Park will remain open 24 hours a day until the lake level reaches 631 feet.