ICE in Austin: Greg Casar, community leaders speak out after recent enforcement activity

The Brief Community leaders came together in the Rundberg neighborhood, raising concerns about recent ICE activity. They claim people are being detained regardless of citizenship status According to Congressman Greg Casar, ICE arrests have increased three to four times the usual number in the last few days Congressman Casar says his office has submitted a formal inquiry to the Department of Homeland Security on the ICE activity



Democrats are warning the public about an increase in ICE activity in Austin, while Republicans continue to defend the federal Immigration enforcement effort.

The backstory:

Community leaders came together on Friday in the Rundberg neighborhood, raising concerns about recent ICE activity. They claim people are being detained regardless of citizenship status.

For many families, they stop by the Second Day Adventist Church for its free food distribution. But on Wednesday, community leaders say that routine was disrupted.

An eyewitness described ICE officers handcuffing Austinites in front of the church.

Congressman Greg Casar speaks against ICE

What they're saying:

Congressman Greg Casar spoke about the increase in ICE.

"My message today is simple. We have seen a significant increase in ICE activity here in Austin. Trump's ICE is here in Austin," said Greg Casar.

"Volunteers get together at this church to help a community where people pull one or two jobs just to make ends meet and sometimes come to church to pick up a little bit of food or to donate their extra food to their neighbors. And ice was here between a church and an elementary school, not to make us more safe, but to separate families," said Casar.

According to Congressman Greg Casar, ICE arrests have increased three to four times the usual number in the last few days. He says the increase is happening in several areas, including North Central Austin, South Austin and Southeast Austin.

"They're not going after criminals. If they're trying to patrol working-class neighborhoods, retirement communities, and this stretch of road between two elementary schools, a food bank, and a church," said Casar.

Congressman Casar says his office has submitted a formal inquiry to the Department of Homeland Security on the ICE activity.

FOX 7 reached out to ICE and DHS for comment. ICE says it's looking into our request.

Local perspective:

A local teacher shared his own experience working with families who have been detained.

"This past summer, I've been working with several families who have had a loved one detained. These are not criminals. These are our brothers and sisters. These people, my people, my community, take care of children. They take care of their parents. They clean houses," said John David Saucedo, a local teacher.

Dig deeper:

Last month, in a statement on Truth Social, President Donald Trump praised federal agents working for ICE, saying they were "doing a great job, one that has to be done." He went on to say crime is way down in America.

"Our law enforcement professionals, God bless them, are arresting criminal illegal aliens across the country, including those convicted of the most heinous and violent crimes," said Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary.

Big picture view:

There have been growing questions about ICE traffic stops after two deadly shootings involving federal agents.

Last month, in Maine, a Colombian national was killed. And in Texas, a Mexican national was shot and killed.

The shootings prompted a brief nationwide pause in ICE traffic stops, which was quickly reversed by President Trump.

"They're law enforcement officers. They're not political actors. They wake up like our military and law enforcement every day," said Tim Miller, former ICE special agent.