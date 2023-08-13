1 dead, 5 injured including 1 trauma alert after water rescue on Lake Travis

article

An incident on Lake Travis near Point Venture has left one person dead and five people in the hospital, one with potentially serious injuries, Sunday afternoon.

According to ATCEMS, a reported incident between a boat and a jet ski occurred just before 3 p.m. August 13 involving four to five possible patients.

The boat completing the water rescue made its way to Captain Pete's Boathouse at 18200 Lakepoint Cove.

One person received CPR for the better part of an hour, but was declared dead after extensive resuscitative efforts.

Another person has been declared a trauma alert and has been taken by boat to an ambulance on shore which then transported them to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

The other four patients were transported to hospitals from the scene; three were taken to St. David's Round Rock and one to Dell Seton.

The additional patients' injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

A STAR Flight helicopter was called to the scene.