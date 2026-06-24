Elderly man found dead in Southeast Austin: APD

The Brief An elderly man was found dead inside a home in Southeast Austin APD said on June 24, officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 5100 block of Lambs Lane This is Austin's 31st homicide of the year



The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in Southeast Austin.

This is being investigated as Austin's 31st homicide.

What we know:

Police said on June 24, just after 11 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Lambs Lane, off Meadow Lake Boulevard and E. William Cannon Drive, in reference to a welfare call. The 911 caller said they hadn't heard from their friend in a week.

When officers arrived, they found a man with obvious trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the man was in his 70s.

Detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if an arrest had been made or how the man was killed.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call the Austin Police Department tipline at (512) 477-3588.