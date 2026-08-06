Leander ISD police under investigation for its vetting procedures

The Brief The Leander ISD Police Department is under investigation The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) opened an inquiry regarding the department's background investigation process for new officers The district says it remains committed to transparency and will cooperate with TCOLE in the process



Leander ISD police are under investigation by the state for its vetting procedures.

The state agency said it has opened an investigation into the Leander ISD Police Department related to their background investigations.

The district addressed the concerns on Thursday over a public video message.

The backstory:

The Leander ISD Police Department is in its first year operating as an independent law enforcement agency. But the department is already in hot water.

"Recently we received questions about Leander ISD Police Department, staffing, hiring practices, operational readiness and implementation of state safety requirements as well as the district's response to ongoing reviews and concerns that have been raised," said Chris Clark, Leander ISD superintendent.

The district says in the spring semester, Leander ISD Police Chief Rogers informed incoming superintendent Chris Clark of a prior "Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE)" inquiry regarding the department's background investigation process for new officers.

Leander ISD says at that time, the employee whose practices were under review was no longer employed by the district.

Last month, superintendent Clark contacted TCOLE to learn more and discovered an investigation opened in October 2025 remains active.

"We received initial concerns in May from two former police department employees. We immediately reviewed our processes to ensure effectiveness. While we did find some areas for growth, we did not find any evidence of unethical or unlawful conduct, said Superintendent Clark.

The district says it is still awaiting written details. TCOLE officials indicated the investigation focuses on department vetting procedures.

According to the district, all hiring managers and background investigators are completing TCOLE background investigation training this fall to ensure it's properly vetting employees.

"I want to assure our families that students and staff are safe. Safety is a core value of Leander ISD. We will continue investing in people's systems and practices that support that value. As a continuous improvement district, we have proven methods that allow us to reflect on what's going right and where we can improve," said Superintendent Clark.

Leander ISD says its focus has remained the same: protect students, support staff, and build a police department that serves its schools.

The district says it remains committed to transparency and will cooperate with TCOLE in the process.

TCOLE says that since the investigation is open, there is no further information at this time.

We’ll continue to keep you posted as we learn more.