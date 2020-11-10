LAPD officer arrested in connection to reported stolen vehicle

article

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle from a used car dealership in the city of Orange, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Orange Police Department, a vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership located in the 1100 block of W. Chapman Avenue on Oct. 25, 2019.

In the investigation, detectives with Orange PD developed a lead and identified the suspect as 45-year-old Matthew Calleros, an LAPD officer.

He was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday night on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Calleros was booked into an Orange County jail.

LAPD issued the following statement on Tuesday morning:

"The Los Angeles Police Department became aware of this investigation in late September and fully cooperated with the Orange Police Department. This lead to the identification and arrest of our officer. We will continue to cooperate with Orange PD's criminal investigation while we conduct our own administrative investigation."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange PD at 714-744-7444.

