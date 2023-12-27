Las Vegas airport hosts marriage license bureau pop-up ahead of special '12-31-23' date

article

The holidays are a time to celebrate and many couples are taking advantage of this year's special New Year’s Eve date to get married as it makes up a rare numerical sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3.

To mark the occasion, a pop-up marriage license bureau has been set up at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas from Dec. 26 through New Year’s Eve. This is the first time the pop-up has been set up at the airport during the December holiday season.

Some couples took advantage of the opportunity on the pop-up bureau's first day.

"I was like, this is so much easier to just come right here, so we just walked on in," said Hayley, who received a marriage certificate.

Hayley and her fiancé make up one of several couples who stopped by the marriage license bureau pop-up Tuesday morning at the Las Vegas airport.

A wedding officiant signs a marriage certificate in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"We’re getting married tomorrow at the Little White Chapel, and we heard about the pop-up event from this sign here in the airport…as we just got off our flight," she said.

Couples arriving in Las Vegas this week can skip going downtown to get their marriage documents by simply picking them up right after they land.

"The marriage certificate here was very easy [to] access. We were able to take the shuttle from the international terminal instead of having to go downtown. It was easier access," said Ellery Mendz, another marriage certificate receiver.

According to the Clark County Marriage License Bureau, 80% of the couples tying the knot in Vegas are from out of state.

"Of that 80%, almost 20% are international, so [a] large number of those people come through the airport. We see people coming in their wedding dresses, and we see people coming with their suitcase, so this gives them an opportunity of one less stop before they make it to their marriage ceremony," said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya.

Couples visiting the pop-up will receive their marriage licenses or vow renewal certificates, along with a NYE-themed keepsake.

The pop-up is expected to be extremely busy as the week goes on, especially on New Year’s Eve.

"We think it’s going to be one of the biggest days of the year. I would not be surprised if we get 1,000 or 1,200 couples that get married on New Year’s Eve," Goya said.

The pop-up will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Sunday.

Couples coming to Las Vegas can fill out a pre-application online.

