LASD pursuit ends on golf course in Long Beach

A deputy pursuit ended with a helicopter landing on a golf course in Long Beach Monday afternoon. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department was led on a pursuit shortly before 3 p.m., starting in Lynwood then leading across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Deputies chased a white pickup truck that was believed to be stolen across multiple freeways, and eventually onto surface roads. The vehicle weaved through multiple lanes of traffic, using the shoulder at times.

The truck was ditched in Long Beach, and two suspects ran out of the truck and onto a golf course nearby. After running across part of the course, the two started to walk casually. Eventually, an officer on a motorcycle approached the suspects from behind, while an LASD helicopter landed on the fairway to help apprehend the suspects.

