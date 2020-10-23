Law enforcement agencies to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement agencies in Central Texas are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 24, the Drug Enforcement Administration is providing the public the opportunity to safely dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will be collecting prescriptions at their office in Georgetown. WCSO says this year, the event will be conducted as a curbside or drive-thru event.

The Travis County Pct. 2 Constable's office will also be collecting prescriptions and over-the-counter medications via drive-thru at their office on Burnet Road in Austin. The public is asked to wear masks as they drive through the collection site and all collection site officials will also be wearing masks.

The Cedar Park Police Department will be collecting prescriptions at their headquarters in Cedar Park through a drive-thru drop off.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners, says the Travis County Pct. 2 Constable's office. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the initiative in 2010.

Those disposing of prescriptions are reminded that the collection sites cannot accept liquids, aerosols or needles. Travis County says that in addition to Saturday's event, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including 11,000 authorized collectors available all year long.

