Law enforcement participates in active shooter training exercise

Austin Police and other law enforcement officials filled a portion of Sixth Street Tuesday for an active attack training exercise.

This training course took place two months after the deadly Sixth Street shooting that killed one person and injured 13 others. The entire training was a staged active shooter situation and took place at the Vulcan Gas Company.

"The more training that we can do, the better we get at it," said APD Commander Jeff Greenwalt.

The training was a joint effort between APD, Austin Fire, EMS, DPS, and other officials.

"The basic blueprint of what we try to do is to respond as quickly as possible with police presence so that we can stop people from getting hurt as quickly as possible, and then we have to stop people from dying from any injuries that they might have," said Commander Greenwalt.

Cam Ludwig, the general manager of the Vulcan Gas Company, was working the night of the shooting. He says after witnessing that, it was important to him to allow APD and the other officials to use his business for their training

Commander Greenwalt says its important to have a good relationship with the businesses downtown. He also says APD will continue to host these types of training situations.

"I don't think you can understate the importance of this scenario and training like this. We've seen that lives have been saved, not only here in the Austin area, but nationwide when people are prepared to work together," he said.

