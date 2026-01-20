Lawsuit filed against City of Austin regarding excessive use of force by police officer

The Brief A new lawsuit filed against City of Austin regarding excessive force by an Austin Police Department officer The incident happened in July 2024



The City of Austin is facing a new lawsuit regarding alleged excessive use of force by an Austin Police Department officer in July 2024.

The backstory:

In a news release from the Austin Justice Coalition, lawyers for Antonio Alexander say that on July 30, 2024, Alexander was stopped by two officers, identified as Officer Ryne Kirchberg and Officer Shalom Alvarez, for crossing the street outside a crosswalk.

Alexander's lawyers say Alvarez allegedly attempted to reach for Alexander’s waistband, prompting Alexander to take a step back.

Officer Kirchberg stepped in and threw Alexander to the ground to arrest him, which caused severe injuries to Alexander’s leg, ultimately causing him to suffer potential permanent injuries and requiring surgery.

Lawyers say Officer Kirchberg has a history of misconduct and excessive use of force, with numerous complaints made against this officer through the Office of Police Oversight, and had multiple investigations conducted by the Internal Affairs Division.

Alexander's lawyers say Alexander was unarmed, and they believe Alexander was profiled for congregating in an area of Austin deemed high crime.

What they're saying:

"No accountability has been taken by the Austin Police Department and the City of Austin regarding this incident. This is not an isolated incident, as the Austin Police Department has been sued in similar cases and had multiple officers investigated or suspended for alleged excessive use of force and misconduct," says Austin Justice Coalition founder/co-executive director Chas Moore.