LCRA says blue-green algae found in Hudson Bend area of Lake Travis

The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) has confirmed there are blue-green algae in Lake Travis which can kill dogs.

LCRA says that late Friday, they received test results showing the presence of cyanotoxin, which can be fatal to dogs and other animals.

LCRA officials are urging residents not to let their dogs swim in the Hudson Bend area. They also say a dog died after swimming in the Comanche Point area of the lake in late January.

Five other dogs have gotten sick.

LCRA says they have not received reports from other areas of Lake Travis, but they are encouraging pet owners to use their best judgment and not let dogs play in or eat algae. Pet owners are also reminded to keep their pets away from stagnant water or water with decaying matter on it.

Additional test results are expected back next week.

At least five dogs died after swimming in Lady Bird Lake during the summer of 2019. Dog owners should take their pets to a veterinarian immediately if their dogs become sick after swimming. Dog owners are also asked to report the illness to 3-1-1.

Symptoms of exposure may include: