Leander ISD approves $5.3M retention pay plan

Crossing guards who work on a temporary basis for Leander ISD were a late addition to the district's new retention payment plan.

For Todd Andre, and others who protected the walk Friday, it came as a complete surprise.

"It’s amazing, I really appreciate that," said Andre.

The Leander ISD school board approved the plan Thursday night on a unanimous vote. The plan will cost the school district $5.3 million.

"This incentive right now is for every employee in the district, I think that’s really important," said Superintendent Bruce Gearing.

All full-time employees will get a $1000 check this month. Part-time employees will get $500. There is one catch: employees hired after November 18 are not eligible.

Voters in November approved Proposition B which made the one-time payment possible. School administrators are getting extra money by not lowering the property tax rate by as much as they could because of growth. The measure also avoids the possibility of cutbacks and layoffs.

"It’s been a few years, asking people to give a little more, and give a little more and they have done, our teachers our staff, maintenance workers, right after Winter Storm Uri, they were out there trying to clear the branches and get ready for the school, teachers have put in all this extra hours, our nurses, taking care of our kiddos, our counselors, so all over it's been all hands on deck for quite some time," said Board President Trish Bode.

The plan got some push back by a few employees who have worked at Leander ISD for several years. During the board meeting there was a brief discussion about how the same bonus will go to those hired as recently as November 18.

"This is a retention stipend, it’s not a longevity stipend, it’s a retention stipend based on the funds we feel we have available," said LISD Chief Financial Officer Pete Pape.

Employees paid bi-monthly will see the payment in their check on the 16th. Those paid monthly will get the retention bonus on the 21st.

The board indicated additional payments may come next year. A major focus will be on those who work in Special Education. That will be discussed in January.

"No, no we are not done yet. The board realizes and the Administration too, we want to look at salaries, how our salary scales, what’s coming into the district, but that’s a different discussion, right, this was about a Retention Bonus. And that discussion isn't even done," said Bode.

The promise of more money is somewhat conditional. That’s because state lawmakers return to Austin in January and major changes in school financing are expected to be discussed.