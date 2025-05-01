article

The Brief Leander ISD assistant principal arrested for DWI Marta Johnson has been charged with DWI with a BAC greater than or equal to 0.15 In Texas, the legal limit is 0.08



A Leander ISD assistant principal has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

What we know:

Marta Johnson has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor.

In Texas, the legal limit for alcohol is 0.08% and Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.

Williamson County court records show Johnson was arrested by the Cedar Park Police Department on Monday, April 28.

Johnson has since bonded out.

What happened on April 28?

What we know:

A letter from Reed Elementary principal Cynthia Griggs to families said there had been a motor vehicle crash in front of the school on the morning of April 28.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle, identified only as a Reed staff member in the letter, was placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the district and law enforcement.

Griggs said that due to this being a personnel and law enforcement situation, she could not offer any additional details to families.

An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 7 Austin provided more details on the crash.

The affidavit says that a Cedar Park police officer was dispatched to the school at around 7:20 a.m. to respond to a crash between a car and a bicyclist. Someone reported the bicyclist appeared to have a broken arm.

When the officer arrived, they found the bicyclist lying on the ground with "what appeared to be road rash on his arms" and actively bleeding from his hands. The driver of the car, later identified as Johnson by police, was still sitting in the driver's seat and "it appeared she did not want to get out to check on" the bicyclist, the affidavit reads.

The officer also said he observed Johnson "acting strangely" and not wanting to speak in detail to law enforcement. The officer stated that he later found out she had said she had been on her phone and not paying attention at the time of the crash.

The officer was then called in to assist with a DWI investigation as another officer believed Johnson showed signs of impairment and had been told by school staff she was acting erratic.

The officer observed Johnson having bloodshot and glassy eyes, and when she got out of her vehicle, she allegedly was not able to maintain her balance, the affidavit reads. The officer also said he could smell alcohol on her breath.

Johnson told police she was coming from her Leander home at the time of the crash and had two White Claws around 10 p.m. the night before, but nothing else. She also told police she had not taken any medications or narcotics, the affidavit says.

Johnson then failed the field sobriety tests administered and her breath specimen showed she had a BAC of 0.282, says the affidavit.

Who is Marta Johnson?

Dig deeper:

Johnson has been assistant principal at Leander ISD's Reed Elementary since July 2021.

Before becoming assistant principal, Johnson was a dual language teacher, reading specialist and instructional coach, says a post from Reed Elementary's Facebook page.