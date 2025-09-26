Leander ISD pauses dozens of books in classrooms in response to state law

The Brief Leander ISD has temporarily pulled dozens of books from classrooms to ensure compliance with state law SB 12 went into effect on Sept. 1 and concerns parental rights in public education Books on pause include "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Les Misérables", and "The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass"



Dozens of books are temporarily pulled from Leander ISD classrooms to make sure they comply with a new state law.

The books are now paused for review due to SB 12, which went into effect on Sept. 1.

What is Senate Bill 12?

What we know:

Senate Bill 12 is about parental rights in public education, which means parents can exempt their children from certain activities and instruction.

There are sections that prohibit diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in schools and parts that restrict instruction on sexual orientation.

Sources told FOX 7 Austin because the law prohibits specific types of content, some resources need more review. The books are not being permanently moved. They are simply on hold.

What books have been "paused" by Leander ISD?

Dig deeper:

The list of paused books is within a list of approved books. You have to look closely and search for every title that says "paused for review SB 12" next to it.

At the middle school level, titles like Les Misérables and The Devil's Arithmetic are paused. At the high school level, The House on Mango Street, To Kill a Mockingbird, and The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass are flagged.

How did the district determine which books to pause?

District administrators developed a screening rubric based on the law. It was used to evaluate more than 300 titles to determine the risk of violating SB 12.

Artificial intelligence (AI) was used in the initial part of the process, but final decisions were made by district administrators after a manual review.

Critics react

The other side:

Critics argue the district is going beyond what the law says.

"It does not require that instructional materials in the classroom be removed in this way or paused in this way, so it's just very concerning," Carolyn Foote, an Austin-area retired school librarian, said.

"When you restrict access or you make it seem like books are dangerous, it's really discouraging kids from reading, which is the last thing we want. I hope that we can rethink these policies," Foote said.

Frank Strong, co-founder and co-director of the Texas Freedom to Read Project says these are stories kids should be reading.

"They're losing access to books that have the potential to make them better readers, introduce them to important literary ideas," he said. "They're losing access to books that are especially representative of different groups that are not necessarily always represented in school texts."

Both call on districts across the state to slow down.

"It's really important for districts not to overreact when they see, when we have these broad laws being handed down from on high, it's very easy to jump to conclusions and to start pulling books," Strong said.

"We really need district staff, district administrators, to take a pause and to really read what the laws actually say and to also consider the impacts on their students," Foote said



Shirley Robinson, executive director of the Texas Library Association, released the following statement:

"School districts across the state are struggling to interpret and implement the sweeping and often vague requirements of new laws such as SB 12 and SB 13. This confusion and fear of penalties have led many districts to over-remove books—sometimes temporarily, sometimes permanently—including titles that are age-appropriate, educational, and entirely suitable for students.

As a result, students are being denied access to the very resources that help them grapple with difficult issues, encounter diverse cultures, and consider perspectives beyond their own. These lost opportunities undermine their ability to build critical thinking skills and threaten their preparation to become thoughtful, engaged citizens in a complex world."

Leander ISD's response

What they're saying:

Leander ISD released the following statement:

"As a result of Senate Bill 12 from the 89th Legislative Session, Leander ISD has temporarily paused the instructional use of a limited number of book titles in grades 6–12 out of an abundance of caution. These books are under further review to ensure compliance with the law. This decision does not impact library access or overall student access to literature for independent reading.

The outcome reflects our desire to expose students to a wide variety of literature while ensuring our staff provide learning that complies with the new law.

We understand the concerns raised by families and community members about the impact of this decision on students’ awareness of classic literature and diverse perspectives. Our goal is to provide a rigorous and inclusive education. We remain committed to offering rich literary experiences while also ensuring our instructional materials align with current state laws and expectations."

In response to critics who say students are missing out on classics, Leander ISD says:

"We believe students deserve access to literature that reflects diverse perspectives, explores complex historical truths and includes both classic and contemporary voices. The decision to pause certain titles was not based on concerns about their educational merit – it was a direct response to the requirements and legal uncertainty introduced by Senate Bill 12. While we work through compliance reviews and await further state guidance, many of these titles remain available in our libraries. Our educators remain committed to providing students with challenging, relevant, and high-quality literary experiences."

What's next:

The district says it's not clear when the books will return. They're waiting for guidance from the Texas Education Agency and Texas Association of School Boards.