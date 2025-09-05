Leander ISD school bus crash: NTSB releases preliminary report

The Brief NTSB releases preliminary report on Leander ISD bus crash Report indicates bus was going south when it drifted back and forth across center line, then past the edge of the road before flipping in an embankment 16 students and driver were injured in the crash



The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report this week on a school bus crash in Leander that happened back in August on the district's first day of school.

What we know:

46 students were on their way home from Bagdad Elementary School at approximately 3:14 p.m. on August 13, when the Leander Independent School District owned and operated bus that they were riding overturned, sending a number of students and the driver to the hospital.

The report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Nameless Road in Leander when it drifted left over the center line, then to the right and past the edge of the roadway before crossing an embankment and flipping over.

The bus, a 2025 Blue Bird, was equipped with seat belts, but the report shows that a number of the students on board were not wearing them, and they were thrown from their seats.

In Texas, state law requires all buses to have 3-point seatbelts with both shoulder and lap straps.

Following the incident, Leander School District officials announced that they are now instructing drivers to confirm that all passengers are buckled up prior to departing.

16 students sustained injuries during the crash, as well as the bus driver. The driver, 78-year-old Tim Gall, was ticketed for improper use of his seatbelt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, in addition to failure to drive in a single lane and crossing the double-yellow center line.

After being placed on administrative leave following the incident, Gall is no longer employed by the Leander Independent School District.

The report stated that the road was wet at the time of the accident, following a period of light rain.

What they're saying:

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the NTSB and was told that the preliminary report is the extent of their comment at this time as the incident is still under investigation.