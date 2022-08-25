Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown

A man was charged with murder following an incident in June.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown.

The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew Schultz, of Leander, reported to deputies 39-year-old Kevin Clevish, of Leander, had possibly overdosed on cocaine.

The investigation and autopsy revealed injuries and trauma to Clevish's body. The initial investigation determined Clevish was in an argument with Schultz, and during the argument, Schultz physically assaulted Clevish.

Detectives waited for the final autopsy report before considering charges.

The final autopsy revealed Clevish had no drugs in his system, and the death was officially ruled a homicide.

Schultz was arrested and charged with murder on August 25.