Missing Leander elderly man may be disoriented, trying to access random backyards, police say

Leander police are asking people to check their backyards for a missing elderly man.

Police say 85-year-old Fred Douglas Stover was last seen around 1 a.m. at his home in the 900 block of Ridgemont Circle.

Police say he may be disoriented and trying to access random backyards near his home.

They're asking everyone in the following subdivisions to check their backyards: Crystal Crossing, Ridgewood North and South, Horizon Park, and Oakridge Subdivisions.

Stover is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 174 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, dark green pajama pants with a diamond pattern, and no shoes or socks.

Police say, at this time, there is no indication of foul play.

If you see Stover, call the Leander Police Department immediately at 512-528-2800.