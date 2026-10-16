2026 election: Central Texas early voting hours, locations

The Brief Early voting begins on Monday Oct. 19 Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3



Early voting for the 2026 midterm election kicks off on Monday, Oct. 19.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The timing for early voting can change depending on the day and county.

Below are the early voting locations, hours and sample ballots for Central Texas counties:

Bastrop County

Early voting locations/hours

During early voting, Bastrop County voters can cast their ballot at any polling location.

Locations

Bastrop County Courthouse Annex (main voting location) — 804 Pecan St., Lower Level, Conference Room, Bastrop

Smithville Recreation Center — 106 Royston St., Smithville

Bastrop County Cedar Creek Annex — 5785 FM 535, Cedar Creek

North Bastrop County Community Annex — 702 Bull Run, Elgin

Hours

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballot

To view your sample ballot, click here to access and provide your name and date of birth.

For more information on Bastrop County elections, click here.

Bell County

Early voting locations/hours

During early voting, Bell County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.

Locations

Morgan's Point Event Center — 60 Morgan's Point Blvd, Morgan's Point Resort

Belton Annex — 550 E. 2nd Avenue, Belton

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center — 307 Millers Crossing Harker Heights

Thomas Arnold Elementary School Gym T3 — 620 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado

Jackson Professional Learning Center — 902 Rev R A Ambercrombie Drive, Killeen

Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park — 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

Temple ISD Admin Building — 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple

True Deliverance Ministries — 709 W Dean Ave, Killeen

Hours

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Bell County has sample ballots by precinct and political subdivision.

For more information on Bell County elections, click here.

Bexar County

Early voting locations/hours

During early voting, Bexar County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.

Locations

For an interactive map of all Bexar County polling locations, click here.

Hours

Hours vary by location, so voters are advised to double-check their polling place's hours.

Sample ballot

Bexar County has a generic sample ballot available here, as well as individual sample ballots searchable by voter name and house number.

There is also a specific sample ballot for the special improvement districts: Eastridge SID, Holly Heights SID, Jones Avenue MMD, Sloane Oak SID, and Sunshine Trails SID.

For more information on Bexar County elections, click here.

Blanco County

Early voting locations/hours

During early voting, Blanco County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.

Locations/hours

Blanco County — Hoppe Room, 101 East Cypress Street, Johnson City

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Blanco County South Annex — 402 Blanco Avenue, Blanco

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: no weekend voting

Sample ballot

Blanco County has sample ballots by precinct: 102, 201, 302, 303, and 401.

For more information on Blanco County elections, click here.

Burnet County

Early voting locations/hours

During early voting, Burnet County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.

Locations/hours

Agrilife — 607 N Vandeveer St., Burnet

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bertram Community Center - 340 S Gabriel St., Bertram

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — Closed

Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Granite Shoals Community Center - 1208 N Phillips Ranch Rd., Granite Shoals

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — Closed

Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Highland Lakes — 806 Steve Hawkins Pkwy., Marble Falls

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — Closed

Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Burnet County has sample ballots by precinct.

For more information on Burnet County elections, click here.

Caldwell County

Early voting locations/hours

During early voting, Caldwell County voters can vote at any polling location in the county. However, on Election Day, voters will have to use the polling location in their precinct.

Locations/hours

Lockhart ISD — Adam's Gym — 419 Bois D'Arc St, Lockhart

Note: Special forms of early voting will be conducted at this location. Only limited and emergency ballots will be executed at this location.

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Three Rivers Community Church — 103 Main St., Martindale

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Luling Civic Center — 333 E. Austin St, Luling

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sample ballot

Caldwell County has sample ballots by precinct as well as a comprehensive sample ballot.

For more information on Caldwell County elections, click here.

Comal County

During early voting, Comal County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.

Locations/hours

Comal County Elections Office — 396 N. Seguin Ave, New Braunfels

Note: Special forms of early voting will be conducted at this location. Only limited and emergency ballots will be executed at this location.

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mammen Family Public Library, Room A — 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comal County Church Hill Annex Training Room — 1345 Church Hill Drive, Ste. 1400, New Braunfels

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comal County Bulverde Annex JP#2 Courtroom — 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room — 121 Spring Mountain Dr, Canyon Lake

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Garden Ridge City Hall, Municipal Courtroom — 9400 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Comal County has sample ballots by precinct.

For more information on Comal County elections, click here.

Fayette County

Early voting location/hours

Fayette County Elections Office — 275 S Ellinger Road, La Grange

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Fayette County has a generic sample ballot available here,

For more information on Fayette County elections, click here.

Gillespie County

Early voting location/hours

Gillespie County Elections Office — 95 Frederick Road, Fredericksburg

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Gillespie County has sample ballots by precinct.

For more information on Gillespie County elections, click here.

Lee County

Early voting location/hours

Locations

Giddings Public Library meeting room — 276 N. Orange, Giddings

American Legion Hall - Lexington — 304 S. Rockdale, Lexington

Hours

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Lee County has a generic sample ballot available here,

For more information on Lee County elections, click here.

Llano County

During early voting, Llano County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.

Early voting location/hours

Locations

Llano Public Library - 102 E. Haynie, Llano

Kingsland Public Library - 125 W. Polk, Kingsland

City of Horseshoe Bay Chamber Room - 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

Hours

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Llano County has a generic sample ballot available here,

For more information on Llano County elections, click here.

Milam County

Early voting location/hours

Milam County Annex — 806 N. Crockett Ave, Cameron

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

George Hill Patterson Center - 609 Mill Ave, Rockdale

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 — Closed

Monday, Oct. 26 & Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 & Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buckholts Community Center - 110 W. Main St, Buckholts

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 & Sunday, Oct. 25 - Closed

Monday, Oct. 26 & Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 & Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thorndale Veterans Memorial Hall — 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale

Hours:

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 & Sunday, Oct. 25 - Closed

Monday, Oct. 26 & Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 & Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sample ballot

Milam County has sample ballots by precinct.

For more information on Milam County elections, click here.

Featured article

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

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