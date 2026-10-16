2026 election: Central Texas early voting hours, locations
AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting for the 2026 midterm election kicks off on Monday, Oct. 19.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The timing for early voting can change depending on the day and county.
Below are the early voting locations, hours and sample ballots for Central Texas counties:
Bastrop County
Early voting locations/hours
During early voting, Bastrop County voters can cast their ballot at any polling location.
Locations
- Bastrop County Courthouse Annex (main voting location) — 804 Pecan St., Lower Level, Conference Room, Bastrop
- Smithville Recreation Center — 106 Royston St., Smithville
- Bastrop County Cedar Creek Annex — 5785 FM 535, Cedar Creek
- North Bastrop County Community Annex — 702 Bull Run, Elgin
Hours
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballot
To view your sample ballot, click here to access and provide your name and date of birth.
For more information on Bastrop County elections, click here.
Bell County
Early voting locations/hours
During early voting, Bell County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.
Locations
- Morgan's Point Event Center — 60 Morgan's Point Blvd, Morgan's Point Resort
- Belton Annex — 550 E. 2nd Avenue, Belton
- Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center — 307 Millers Crossing Harker Heights
- Thomas Arnold Elementary School Gym T3 — 620 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado
- Jackson Professional Learning Center — 902 Rev R A Ambercrombie Drive, Killeen
- Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park — 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
- Temple ISD Admin Building — 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple
- True Deliverance Ministries — 709 W Dean Ave, Killeen
Hours
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballot
Bell County has sample ballots by precinct and political subdivision.
For more information on Bell County elections, click here.
Bexar County
Early voting locations/hours
During early voting, Bexar County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.
Locations
For an interactive map of all Bexar County polling locations, click here.
Hours
Hours vary by location, so voters are advised to double-check their polling place's hours.
Sample ballot
Bexar County has a generic sample ballot available here, as well as individual sample ballots searchable by voter name and house number.
There is also a specific sample ballot for the special improvement districts: Eastridge SID, Holly Heights SID, Jones Avenue MMD, Sloane Oak SID, and Sunshine Trails SID.
For more information on Bexar County elections, click here.
Blanco County
Early voting locations/hours
During early voting, Blanco County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.
Locations/hours
Blanco County — Hoppe Room, 101 East Cypress Street, Johnson City
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Blanco County South Annex — 402 Blanco Avenue, Blanco
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Note: no weekend voting
Sample ballot
Blanco County has sample ballots by precinct: 102, 201, 302, 303, and 401.
For more information on Blanco County elections, click here.
Burnet County
Early voting locations/hours
During early voting, Burnet County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.
Locations/hours
Agrilife — 607 N Vandeveer St., Burnet
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bertram Community Center - 340 S Gabriel St., Bertram
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — Closed
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Granite Shoals Community Center - 1208 N Phillips Ranch Rd., Granite Shoals
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — Closed
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Highland Lakes — 806 Steve Hawkins Pkwy., Marble Falls
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — Closed
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballot
Burnet County has sample ballots by precinct.
For more information on Burnet County elections, click here.
Caldwell County
Early voting locations/hours
During early voting, Caldwell County voters can vote at any polling location in the county. However, on Election Day, voters will have to use the polling location in their precinct.
Locations/hours
Lockhart ISD — Adam's Gym — 419 Bois D'Arc St, Lockhart
Note: Special forms of early voting will be conducted at this location. Only limited and emergency ballots will be executed at this location.
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Three Rivers Community Church — 103 Main St., Martindale
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Luling Civic Center — 333 E. Austin St, Luling
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sample ballot
Caldwell County has sample ballots by precinct as well as a comprehensive sample ballot.
For more information on Caldwell County elections, click here.
Comal County
During early voting, Comal County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.
Locations/hours
Comal County Elections Office — 396 N. Seguin Ave, New Braunfels
Note: Special forms of early voting will be conducted at this location. Only limited and emergency ballots will be executed at this location.
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mammen Family Public Library, Room A — 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Comal County Church Hill Annex Training Room — 1345 Church Hill Drive, Ste. 1400, New Braunfels
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Comal County Bulverde Annex JP#2 Courtroom — 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room — 121 Spring Mountain Dr, Canyon Lake
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Garden Ridge City Hall, Municipal Courtroom — 9400 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballot
Comal County has sample ballots by precinct.
For more information on Comal County elections, click here.
Fayette County
Early voting location/hours
Fayette County Elections Office — 275 S Ellinger Road, La Grange
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballot
Fayette County has a generic sample ballot available here,
For more information on Fayette County elections, click here.
Gillespie County
Early voting location/hours
Gillespie County Elections Office — 95 Frederick Road, Fredericksburg
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballot
Gillespie County has sample ballots by precinct.
For more information on Gillespie County elections, click here.
Lee County
Early voting location/hours
Locations
- Giddings Public Library meeting room — 276 N. Orange, Giddings
- American Legion Hall - Lexington — 304 S. Rockdale, Lexington
Hours
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballot
Lee County has a generic sample ballot available here,
For more information on Lee County elections, click here.
Llano County
During early voting, Llano County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.
Early voting location/hours
Locations
- Llano Public Library - 102 E. Haynie, Llano
- Kingsland Public Library - 125 W. Polk, Kingsland
- City of Horseshoe Bay Chamber Room - 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
Hours
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballot
Llano County has a generic sample ballot available here,
For more information on Llano County elections, click here.
Milam County
Early voting location/hours
Milam County Annex — 806 N. Crockett Ave, Cameron
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
George Hill Patterson Center - 609 Mill Ave, Rockdale
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 — Closed
- Monday, Oct. 26 & Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 & Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Buckholts Community Center - 110 W. Main St, Buckholts
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 & Sunday, Oct. 25 - Closed
- Monday, Oct. 26 & Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 & Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thorndale Veterans Memorial Hall — 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale
Hours:
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 & Sunday, Oct. 25 - Closed
- Monday, Oct. 26 & Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 & Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sample ballot
Milam County has sample ballots by precinct.
For more information on Milam County elections, click here.
Featured
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
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The Source: Information in this report comes from each county's elections office and the Texas Secretary of State's office.