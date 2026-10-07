Austin homicide investigation: Man dies after incident at apartment complex

The Brief Austin Police Department investigating city's 46th homicide A man died following an incident at an apartment complex on Oct. 6 on Manchaca Road



Austin police are investigating the city’s latest homicide of 2026 after a man died following an incident at an apartment complex.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says officers responded at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 to the La Madrid Apartments at 11320 Manchaca Road after receiving multiple 911 calls about an incident in the parking lot.

Police found an adult man with apparent trauma to his body.

Officers began life-saving measures before Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department took over medical care.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m.

What they're saying:

APD Officer Austin Zerling said investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

"This is being considered isolated," Zerling said. "The information that I have is that the suspect and victim were known to each other, but I don't believe that anybody is detained at this time."

What's next:

Police have not released the victim’s identity or details about what led up to the incident. Investigators also have not released information identifying a suspect.

APD said parts of the apartment complex parking lot could remain closed as homicide detectives process the scene.

Police are investigating the death as Austin’s 46th homicide of 2026.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD’s Homicide Tip Line at 512-974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.