Leander police are looking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole wire from a Lowes.

Leander police need your help identifying this theft suspect.

On January 16, 2021 this female allegedly stole 250 feet of solid wire from the Lowes at 1495 S Hwy 183 in Leander

If you have any information please contact Officer Ellison at jellison@leandertx.gov or 512-528-2800

