Leander Police asking for help locating missing teen

By
Published  January 29, 2026 1:58pm CST
Leander
FOX 7 Austin
The Brief

    • Leander PD asking for help locating missing teen
    • Lance Stevens was last seen on Jan. 22 at around 8 a.m. at Leander High School
    • Stevens is believed to have left voluntarily

LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department is asking the public for help locating a teen.

The backstory:

Leander PD says 17-year-old Lance Stevens was last seen on Jan. 22 at around 8 a.m. at Leander High School.

Police believe Stevens left voluntarily.

Stevens is described as follows:

  • 6'1" tall
  • About 150 pounds
  • Last seen wearing an olive green Under Armour shit, dark pants and Nike open-toed shoes

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding Lance’s current whereabouts, please contact the Leander Police Department at 512‑528‑2800. 

Det. Welborn is the investigator assigned to this case (26‑0162).

The Source: Information from Leander Police Department.

