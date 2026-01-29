Leander Police asking for help locating missing teen

article

The Brief Leander PD asking for help locating missing teen Lance Stevens was last seen on Jan. 22 at around 8 a.m. at Leander High School Stevens is believed to have left voluntarily



The Leander Police Department is asking the public for help locating a teen.

The backstory:

Leander PD says 17-year-old Lance Stevens was last seen on Jan. 22 at around 8 a.m. at Leander High School.

Police believe Stevens left voluntarily.

Stevens is described as follows:

6'1" tall

About 150 pounds

Last seen wearing an olive green Under Armour shit, dark pants and Nike open-toed shoes

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding Lance’s current whereabouts, please contact the Leander Police Department at 512‑528‑2800.

Det. Welborn is the investigator assigned to this case (26‑0162).