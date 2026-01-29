Leander Police asking for help locating missing teen
LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department is asking the public for help locating a teen.
The backstory:
Leander PD says 17-year-old Lance Stevens was last seen on Jan. 22 at around 8 a.m. at Leander High School.
Police believe Stevens left voluntarily.
Stevens is described as follows:
- 6'1" tall
- About 150 pounds
- Last seen wearing an olive green Under Armour shit, dark pants and Nike open-toed shoes
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding Lance’s current whereabouts, please contact the Leander Police Department at 512‑528‑2800.
Det. Welborn is the investigator assigned to this case (26‑0162).
The Source: Information from Leander Police Department.