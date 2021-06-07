Leander police looking for suspects caught on camera stealing mail

article

The Leander Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating two individuals who are suspected of stealing mail.

Police say the theft happened at around 4 a.m. on May 23 in the Crystal Falls/Grand Mesa area of Leander.

Surveillance camera image of one of the individuals suspected of stealing mail on May 23 in the Crystal Falls/Grand Mesa area of Leander.

Officials released surveillance camera images of the suspects. The suspects are described as either white or Hispanic males, about 5'8" to 5'10" in height and weighing approximately 150-175 pounds.

The suspects left the scene in a 4-door, newer model Mercedes. The vehicle has a distinct "bear" sticker on the rear window.

Surveillance video image of the vehicle that the individuals suspected of stealing mail on May 23 in the Crystal Falls/Grand Mesa area of Leander left in. The car has a distinct "bear" sticker on the rear window.

If you can identify these suspects, the vehicle involved, or have any information regarding this case you're asked to contact Special Agent Brant Johnston at 512-705-7752 or send an email to Brant.Johnston@dps.texas.gov.