Leander police looking for suspects involved in armed robbery

The Leander Police Department says it is looking for information about a recent armed robbery at a local business.

Officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at around 3:16 p.m. on January 3 at the Cricket Wireless store located in the 2800 block of South Bagdad Road in Leander.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

(Leander Police Department)

Two suspects, one male and one female, reportedly entered the store and posed as customers interested in new phones. The male produced a handgun from his pocket and officials say he ordered the employee to the floor before taking the employee's wallet and cell phone.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

(Leander Police Department)

Advertisement

Officials say other items were also taken from the store.

The two suspects fled the scene in a dark grey or black 2-door passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro. The victim described the vehicle as having light yellow pinstriping down the side though this is not visible in the video.

(Leander Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or similar offenses can contact Det. Aaron George at 512-528-2849 or ageorge@leandertx.gov.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LEANDER NEWS