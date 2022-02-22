Leander police end search for wanted suspect, no arrests made
LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department says officers are clearing the scene after a search for a wanted suspect. Police had asked people to avoid the area of the 1300 block of Sonny Drive. At around 8:42 a.m., police said it is safe for people to leave their homes.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.
There was a large police presence and police said they believed it to be an isolated incident and that there was never any danger to the public.
