Police take 19-yr-old suspected of killing his mom into custody

article

Officials say 19-year-old Miles Speight, who is suspected of stabbing his mom to death in Leander, was taken into custody in Cedar Park.

Cedar Park police took Speight into custody at Lakeline and Cougar Country in Cedar Park. Cedar Park PD says it's transported Speight back to Leander.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The incident began in the 12000 block of Hero Way West near Ran Road in Leander.

Police say at around 2:43 a.m. officers arrived at the home on Hero West Way and found a woman dead. Police say Speight, who is the woman's son, fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction before officers arrived.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and that charges are pending. They say no further details will be released at this time.

Advertisement

All residents in the area of the Hero West Way home had been asked to stay in their homes and lock their doors while police searched for Speight but police say it is now safe and residents can leave their homes.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS