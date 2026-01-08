Expand / Collapse search

'The Great Pipe Predicament': Leander animal control rescues opossum

January 8, 2026
Leander
    • Leander animal control, patrol officer freed stuck opossum from pipe
    • Opossum was checked over and taken to a wildlife rehabber

LEANDER, Texas - Leander animal control stepped up to free an opossum stuck in a pipe while looking for a safe place to hide.

What we know:

Leander police say a curious opossum decided a pipe looked like the perfect hiding spot… until he got stuck for a few days. 

Animal Services and a Patrol Officer were called by concerned citizens and worked to safely free the opossum Thursday.

The animal was checked over and taken to MoonShine Wildlife Rehabilitation, a licensed wildlife rehabber, for rest and recovery.

"All’s well, and this little adventurer will be sticking to roomier hideouts from now on!," said Leander police.

