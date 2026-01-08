'The Great Pipe Predicament': Leander animal control rescues opossum
LEANDER, Texas - Leander animal control stepped up to free an opossum stuck in a pipe while looking for a safe place to hide.
What we know:
Leander police say a curious opossum decided a pipe looked like the perfect hiding spot… until he got stuck for a few days.
Animal Services and a Patrol Officer were called by concerned citizens and worked to safely free the opossum Thursday.
The animal was checked over and taken to MoonShine Wildlife Rehabilitation, a licensed wildlife rehabber, for rest and recovery.
"All’s well, and this little adventurer will be sticking to roomier hideouts from now on!," said Leander police.
Image 1 of 2
▼
(Leander Police Department)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Leander Police Department.