'The Great Pipe Predicament': Leander animal control rescues opossum

The Brief Leander animal control, patrol officer freed stuck opossum from pipe Opossum was checked over and taken to a wildlife rehabber



Leander animal control stepped up to free an opossum stuck in a pipe while looking for a safe place to hide.

What we know:

Leander police say a curious opossum decided a pipe looked like the perfect hiding spot… until he got stuck for a few days.

Animal Services and a Patrol Officer were called by concerned citizens and worked to safely free the opossum Thursday.

The animal was checked over and taken to MoonShine Wildlife Rehabilitation, a licensed wildlife rehabber, for rest and recovery.

"All’s well, and this little adventurer will be sticking to roomier hideouts from now on!," said Leander police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Leander Police Department)