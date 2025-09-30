5 arrested, meth seized in Lee County drug bust

The Brief 5 arrested in multi-agency drug bust in Lee County Over 100 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia were seized 1 person had an active fugitive warrant



Five people were arrested in a multi-agency drug bust in Lee County last week.

What we know:

A dual investigation by Texas DPS and the Lee County Sheriff's Office ended in the arrests of five people and the seizure of over 100 grams of meth.

The five arrested are:

Jessie James Siebel, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams

Laryssa Ashlee Muniz, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity

Juan Carlos Ramirez, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams

Sierra Cash, charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams

Gonzalo Ramirez Jr, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams

Cash also has an active fugitive warrant.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Jessie James Siebel (Lee County Jail)

Investigators also seized about 106 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

The arrests took place on Sept. 26, with the Lee County Constable Pct 2 and the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team assisting.