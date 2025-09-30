5 arrested, meth seized in Lee County drug bust
LEE COUNTY, Texas - Five people were arrested in a multi-agency drug bust in Lee County last week.
What we know:
A dual investigation by Texas DPS and the Lee County Sheriff's Office ended in the arrests of five people and the seizure of over 100 grams of meth.
The five arrested are:
- Jessie James Siebel, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams
- Laryssa Ashlee Muniz, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity
- Juan Carlos Ramirez, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams
- Sierra Cash, charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams
- Gonzalo Ramirez Jr, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams
Cash also has an active fugitive warrant.
Jessie James Siebel (Lee County Jail)
Investigators also seized about 106 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.
The arrests took place on Sept. 26, with the Lee County Constable Pct 2 and the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team assisting.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Texas DPS