Lee County deputy injured after shootout with suspect

A Lee County deputy has been hospitalized after a shooting in Dime Box, located less than 20 miles north of Giddings.

According to the Giddings Times and News, the armed suspect was killed in the incident and the deputy was injured in an exchange of gunfire. The outlet reports that the deputy was last reported in stable condition after being flown to Austin.

There were reportedly three other people involved in the incident, but they are safe.

The Sheriffs' Association of Texas posted on Facebook that the suspect in the incident was Raul Perez. The deputy who was injured was reportedly executing a warrant for Perez.

Perez, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, has a warrant out for failure to appear/sexual assault of a child and his priors for murder and sexual assault. The sheriff's office had posted about Perez at around 6:30 p.m. on May 10.

Further details about the incident are expected to be released later today.